The teams kicked off an unprecedented spring slate of FCS football games after the fall season was upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
SDSU, ranked No. 5 in the STATS FCS polls, took a 17-7 lead into the halftime after Gronowski scored on a 5-yard run with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Matthew Cook made field goals of 43 and 35 yards before Will McElvain’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Tysen Kershaw gave third-ranked UNI (0-1, 0-1) a three-point lead with 5:59 to play. Gronowski led a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped when he rolled to his right and hit a wide-open Strong to give South Dakota State a 24-20 lead with 19 seconds left.
McElvain was 19-of-29 passing for 164 yards.
UNI converted just 2-of-12 third downs and finished with 192 total yards.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.