Gronowski's 4 TDs lead South Dakota State by Butler 45-17

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Gronowski passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, and he carried it eight times for 55 yards and a score to help South Dakota State beat Butler 45-17 on Saturday night.

Jadon Janke, Zach Heins and Jaxon Janke each had a receiving touchdown for South Dakota State (2-1). Heins scored from 28-yards out, diving into the end zone for his eighth career touchdown to make it 28-7. Jadon Janke was left wide open in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yarder.