Grooms throws 4 TD passes, leads Yale over Columbia 41-16

NEW YORK — Nolan Grooms threw four touchdown passes and Yale beat Columbia 41-16 on Friday night.
Nendad made a one-handed, over-the-shoulder, 19-yard grab in the end zone to give Yale a 17-16 lead with 5:32 remaining in the second quarter. Grooms and Lindley connected for an 83-yard touchdown in the first quarter and again with a 10-yard TD early in the fourth.
Caden Bell threw for 224 yards that included a 64-yard touchdown pass to JJ Jenkins for Columbia (3-4, 0-4). Joey Giorgi had a 13-yard touchdown run.
Yale has won seven of the last nine in the series.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.