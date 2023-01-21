Gross' 18 lead Morehead State past Lindenwood 72-63

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — Alex Gross had 18 points in Morehead State’s 72-63 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday night.
Kevin Caldwell Jr. finished with 20 points and two steals for the Lions (7-14, 2-6). Cam Burrell added 14 points, five assists and two blocks for Lindenwood. In addition, Keenon Cole finished with 11 points.
Both teams next play Thursday. Morehead State hosts Little Rock while Lindenwood visits UT Martin.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.