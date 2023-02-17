Gross has 19, Morehead State defeats Tennessee State 74-64

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Alex Gross had 19 points in Morehead State’s 74-64 victory over Tennessee State on Thursday night.
The Tigers (16-12, 8-7) were led by Dedric Boyd, who posted 28 points. Jr. Clay added nine points, seven assists and three steals for Tennessee State which saw its five-game winning streak end.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State hosts Lindenwood and Tennessee State hosts SIU-Edwardsville.
