Gross leads Morehead State against North Alabama after 23-point game

North Alabama Lions (4-4) at Morehead State Eagles (4-4) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -7.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces the North Alabama Lions after Alex Gross scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 109-62 win against the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Morehead State is fourth in the OVC scoring 74.5 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Lions have gone 1-4 away from home. North Alabama ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gross is scoring 13.8 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Eagles. Branden Maughmer is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% for Morehead State.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Lions. Damien Forrest is averaging 9.4 points for North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

