Jubrile Belo had 11 points for the Bobcats (9-7, 6-4), who have now lost four consecutive games to drop out of first place. Xavier Bishop added 10 points. Mike Hood had 10 points.
Eastern Washington defeated Montana State 93-77 on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.