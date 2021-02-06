Eastern Washington scored 56 points in the second half, a season best for the team.
Ja’Vary Christmas had 13 points for the Vandals (0-15, 0-12), who have now lost 15 games in a row to start the season. Gabe Quinnett added 11 points. Hunter-Jack Madden had 10 points.
Eastern Washington defeated Idaho 89-75 on Thursday in the first game of the home-and-home series.
