Division II transfer Cameron Henry had a season-high 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting with eight rebounds to lead the Sycamores (3-3). Micha Thomas added 12 points and Cooper Neese 11.
The Sooners led the entire second half though the Sycamores stayed within single digits until Ethan Chargois’ 3-pointer with 15 minutes remaining. His shot came early in a 23-4 run that put Oklahoma ahead by 25 after a 3-pointer by Tanner Groves.
Tanner Groves scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to lead Oklahoma to a 38-30 halftime lead. Jacob Groves had five points in a 13-0 run that gave the Sooners a 19-10 lead midway through the half. Three-pointers by Tanner Groves and Alston Mason in the final minute put the Sooners on top 38-30 at the break.
The Sooners will play Utah State in Sunday’s tournament title game with the Sycamores taking on New Mexico State
