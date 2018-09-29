SAN ANTONIO — Cordale Grundy threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score, and UTSA held off UTEP 30-21 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday night.

UTEP’s school record losing streak now stands at 17 straight.

Grundy was 20-of-35 passing for 187 yards and no interceptions, and carried the ball nine times for 44 yards. Jared Sackett made field goals from 51, 39 and 47 yards for UTSA (1-3, 1-0).

Kai Locksley accounted for 223 yards of offense and two touchdowns for UTEP (0-5, 0-1). Quardraiz Wadley also ran for a score.

Locksley and Grundy each had scoring runs in the first quarter. In the second, Grundy connected with Carter McCarthy with 10:49 remaining. Clayton Johnson then picked off a Locksley pass on the Miners’ next series, and Grundy threw a 15-yard TD pass to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg two plays later. Sackett’s 51-yarder made it 24-7 at halftime.

Locksley threw a six-yard touchdown pass to David Lucero in the third quarter, and Wadley’s 3-yard TD run capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive to open the fourth and pulled UTEP to 24-21. Sackett made two more field goals and the Miners didn’t cross midfield again until the final play.

