Ryan Wade had 24 points for the Crusaders (0-2). Drew Lowder added 14 points and Joe Pridgen had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

New Hampshire plays St. John’s on the road on Tuesday. Holy Cross faces Fairfield at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD