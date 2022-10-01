Guajardo's FG helps S. Alabama top Louisiana-Lafayette 20-17

Pearse Migl’s 1-yard touchdown reception capped a 17-play, 82-yard drive by Louisiana (2-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) that took more than 6 minutes off the clock and tied the score at 17-all with 42 seconds to play. After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff and then two incomplete passes, on third-and-10, La’Damain Webb ran 21 yards to get the Jaguars near midfield. Two more incomplete passes by Carter Bradley once again brought up third-and-10 before Bradley hit Caullin Lacy for an 11-yard gain and then connected with Jaylen Wayne across the middle for 17 yards before South Alabama called a timeout with 4 seconds left to set up Guajardo’s winning kick.