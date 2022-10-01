Guajardo's FG helps S. Alabama top Louisiana-Lafayette 20-17

LAFAYETTE, La. — Diego Guajardo kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired and South Alabama gave up a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before the Jaguars beat Louisiana-Lafayette 20-17 Saturday night.
Louisiana’s Eric Garror returned a punt 69 yards for a score to make it 7-0 midway through the first quarter. Webb scored on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter and Guajardo kicked a 48-yard field goal midway through the third before a Bradley scored on a 3-yard run to make it 17-7 with 12:53 to play.
Kenneth Almendares kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal for the Ragin’ Cajuns with 7:43 to play.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2