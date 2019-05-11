STORRS, Conn — Former Tennessee guard Evina Westbrook has joined the UConn women’s basketball team.

UConn said Saturday the 6-footer will have two years of eligibility left.

Westbrook led the Lady Vols with 14.9 points and 5.3 assists a game last season while shooting 42%. She started all 64 games in which she played for the Lady Vols.

She was an SEC All-Freshman Team pick in 2017-18. Westbrook won a gold medal with the U.S. at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, where she was a teammate of current UConn player Megan Walker.

Westbrook is among four UConn newcomers next season, joining freshmen Aubrey Griffin and Ania Makurat and graduate transfer Evelyn Adebayo.

