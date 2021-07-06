“Being in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Wong said in a statement Tuesday. “With that said, after taking it all in, now armed with the knowledge of what it’s going to take to be the type of candidate I desire, my family and I have decided that I will be returning to Miami. ... I’m 100% committed to doing what it takes to return this program where it belongs.”
Riddled by health issues, the Hurricanes went 10-17 overall and 4-15 in the ACC last season.
“We are thrilled Isaiah, who is a model Hurricane, has decided to come back to Miami next year to build upon the tremendous season he had as a sophomore,” coach Jim Larranaga said.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25