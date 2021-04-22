Mathis will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“He has the ability to score and defend at a high level and he is a great fit for our program,” Anderson said. “Plus, he’s a veteran and a proven winner at the collegiate and high school levels. That’s invaluable when you’re establishing a winning culture.”
As a sophomore, Mathis started 31 games, averaging 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. He averaged 8.5 points as a freshman.
St. John’s posted a 16-11 record this past season.
