Guard Nahiem Alleyne transfers from Virginia Tech to UConn

STORRS, Conn. — Nahiem Alleyne, who helped Virginia Tech to the ACC tournament title last season, will transfer to UConn, the Huskies announced on Friday. The 6-foot-4 guard joins Tristen Newton, who announced plans earlier this month to transfer to Connecticut from East Carolina. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Both players are rising seniors, but will have two years of eligibility, thanks to the extra year granted to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alleyne started all 36 games last season for Virginia Tech, averaging 9.6 points a game, shooting 37% from 3-point range.

This offseason, UConn has lost four players to the transfer portal and two more — guards R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin — opted to turn pro rather than return for their extra COVID-19 year.

The Huskies are coming off a 23-10 season, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to New Mexico State.

