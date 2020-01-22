Saint Louis totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Javonte Perkins tied a season high with 25 points for the Billikens (14-5, 3-3). Tay Weaver added 15 points. Hasahn French had 12 rebounds. Jordan Goodwin had six points and 12 rebounds.
Jordan Goodwin, whose 16.0 points per game entering the matchup led the Billikens, was held to only six points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Davidson faces George Mason at home on Saturday. Saint Louis faces Fordham at home on Sunday.
___
___
