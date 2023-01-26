Guerrier, Bittle help Oregon hold off Colorado 75-69

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EUGENE, Ore. — Quincy Guerrier scored 16 points and Nate Bittle had a double-double and Oregon beat Colorado 75-69 on Thursday. Bittle scored tied a career-high with 11 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and reserve Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 13 on 5-of-7 shooting for Oregon (12-9, 6-4 Pac-12). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tristan da Silva scored 23 points for Colorado and Nique Clifford 17 on 7-for-11 shooting.

Barthelemy’s 3-pointer with 11:32 remaining extended Oregon’s lead to 57-46. But the Ducks went scoreless for nearly the next four minutes, Colorado went on a 9-0 run and drew within 57-55 on a Nique Clifford 3.

Rivaldo Soares made two foul shots to start a 6-0 Oregon run, the Buffs countered with a 7-0 run and trimmed their deficit to 63-62 with 4:59 left. But Guerrier’s 3 late in the shot clock for Oregon gave the Ducks a four-point lead. Clifford missed a 3 attempt on Colorado’s next possession, Guerrier added a layup to make it 68-62 and the Ducks held off Colorado (12-10, 4-7) from there.

Guerrier made two foul shots with 4:56 before halftime to give Oregon a 23-22 lead and it led the rest of the way. The Ducks went to intermission up 32-26.

It was Oregon’s first win of the season in which it committed 18 or more turnovers. The Ducks lost the previous six games in which they committed 18 or more.

Colorado plays at Oregon State on Saturday. Oregon hosts Utah on Saturday.

