Guerrier leads Oregon against UC Riverside after 26-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-3) at Oregon Ducks (5-5, 1-1 Pac-12)
The Highlanders are 2-3 on the road. UC Riverside is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrier is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 11.7 points. Will Richardson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.5 points for Oregon.
Zyon Pullin is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for UC Riverside.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.