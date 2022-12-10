Guerrier, Richardson's triple-double help Oregon beat Nevada

Richardson finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the program’s first triple double since Luke Jackson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists on December 20, 2002 against Florida A&M.

Guerrier hit four 3-pointers as Oregon (5-5) used a 19-4 run to open a 12-point lead midway through the first half and the Ducks led the rest of the way. The Wolf Pack closed the first half with a 14-4 spurt to trim the deficit to 36-29 but Richardson hit a jumper and a 3-pointer in an 8-0 run to open the second half and Nevada got no closer than nine points the rest of the game.