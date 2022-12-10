Guerrier, Richardson's triple-double help Oregon beat Nevada

EUGENE, Ore. — Quincy Guerrier scored 26, Will Richardson had the first triple-double by an Oregon men’s basketball player in 20 years and the Ducks beat Nevada 78-65 Saturday night.
Guerrier hit four 3-pointers as Oregon (5-5) used a 19-4 run to open a 12-point lead midway through the first half and the Ducks led the rest of the way. The Wolf Pack closed the first half with a 14-4 spurt to trim the deficit to 36-29 but Richardson hit a jumper and a 3-pointer in an 8-0 run to open the second half and Nevada got no closer than nine points the rest of the game.
Kenan Blackshear led Nevada (8-3) with 20 points and Jarod Lucas scored 16.
Guerrier made 7 of 13 from the field, hit five 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds. N’Faly Dante had 11 points and three of Oregon’s 11 blocks. Freshman Kel’el Ware added a season-high four blocks.
Nevada shot just 33% (22 of 66) from the field and made 7 of 28 from behind the arc.
UP NEXT
Nevada returns home from a four-game road trip and plays Wednesday against UC San Diego
Oregon plays the second of five consecutive home games Wednesday against UC Riverside
