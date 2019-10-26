Monmouth led 14-6 at intermission and two third quarter scores sealed the win. Devell Jones scored on a 4-yard run to end a seven-play, 88-yard drive. Near the end of the third, Bahar threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Shawn Clark. Bahar finished with 194 yards passing.
Jack Chambers led the Buccaneers (2-6, 0-2) with 231 yards passing and rushed for 92 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
