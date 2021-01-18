Samford (6-7, 2-4 Southern Conference) led 45-25 at halftime. Western Carolina mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 53.
Mason Faulkner had 24 points for the Catamounts (7-5, 0-3). Xavier Cork added 18 points, and Cory Hightower had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
___
___
