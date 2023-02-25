Gueye, Bamba lead Washington State past Cal 63-57

BERKELEY, Calif. — Mouhamed Gueye had 20 points and 10 rebounds, TJ Bamba scored 19 points, and Washington State defeated California 63-57 on Saturday for the Cougars’ fifth straight win.
The score was tied four times but the Cougars (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) never trailed.
Joel Brown had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16). Kuany had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Monty Bowser scored 10 points. Cal, which had a 12-game losing streak earlier in the season, has now last 13 in a row.
Shooting statistics were similar for both teams. Cal hit on 37% to WSU’s 33%. The Cougars made 6 of 25 3-pointers (24%) to Cal’s 5 of 18 (28%). WSU made 21 of 26 free throws (81%) and Cal hit on 14 of 18 (78%).
Gueye, who finished with a Pac-12 best 14th double-double of the season, had 11 points to help Washington State grab a 29-26 at halftime.
Washington State completed a sweep of the Bay Area schools in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1981-1983, when current WSU radio broadcaster Craig Ehlo played under coach George Raveling.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars travel to play Washington on Thursday to close out the regular season.
California: The Golden Bears end the regular season with road games at Oregon on Thursday and Oregon State on Saturday.
