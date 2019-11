Simon missed a free throw, but Bryant followed with a missed layup at the other end of the floor before Gueye hit the winning bucket with five seconds remaining.

Jalen Benjamin and Bryant scored 17 points apiece for UAB (1-0) Tavin Lovan added 16 points for the Blazers.

Simon scored a career-high 21 points for the Trojans (0-1). Ty Gordon and Darian Adams added 18 points apiece.

UAB plays Alabama A&M at home on Monday. Troy faces Chattanooga at home on Tuesday.

