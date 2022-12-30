Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -8.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State’s 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Cougars are 3-1 in home games. Washington State averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bruins are 2-0 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA has a 10-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars and Bruins match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is averaging 16.8 points for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bruins. Jaylen Clark is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

