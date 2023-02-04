Gueye leads Washington State against No. 9 UCLA

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington State Cougars (10-14, 5-8 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -12; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the No. 9 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 31 points in Washington State’s 80-70 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 12-0 on their home court. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 scoring 74.6 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 5-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Gueye averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Singleton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Advertisement

Justin Powell is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.6 points. Gueye is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article