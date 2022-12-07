Gueye leads Washington State against Northern Kentucky after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Washington State Cougars (3-4, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -11.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Mouhamed Gueye scored 20 points in Washington State’s 67-65 overtime loss to the Utah Utes.

The Cougars are 2-1 on their home court. Washington State has a 2-2 record against teams above .500.

The Norse play their first true road game after going 5-4 to begin the season. Northern Kentucky ranks fifth in the Horizon allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 53.3% for Washington State.

Marques Warrick is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds for Northern Kentucky.

