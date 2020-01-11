After a low-scoring first-half that ended tied at 24, UAB opened the second half with a 16-4 run that set the defensive tone as Marshall would shoot 27% after halftime, 2 for 12 from 3-point distance.

Taevion Kinsey tied a season high with 20 points for the Thundering Herd (8-9, 2-2). Jarrod West added 12 points.

AD

The game, like several others in Alabama, was rescheduled for a later tip-off due to severe weather in the state.

AD

UAB plays at Florida International on Thursday. Marshall matches up against Charlotte at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com