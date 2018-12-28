ATLANTA — Abdoulaye Gueye came off the bench to tie a career-high with 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds Friday afternoon as Georgia Tech had five players score in double figures in an 87-57 blowout win over Kennesaw State.

The Yellow Jackets (7-5) never trailed against their local foe, took a 26-point lead at halftime, and went on to come within a point of their season high as reserve Evan Cole scored 11 points, and Jose Alvarado, Moses Wright and Brandon Alston added 10 points each.

Tyler Hooker went for 17 points for Kennesaw State (3-11), which was overwhelmed inside and outrebounded 32-21. Bobby Parker had 14 points for the Owls and Danny Lewis scored all 10 of his points in the second half in addition to passing out six assists.

Gueye started the first six games of the season before being replaced at center by transfer James Banks III. The fifth-year senior from Dakar, Senegal, played a total of 35 minutes in Tech’s previous five games, scoring four points with eight rebounds.

He dominated Friday, and not just in garbage time, but with eight points and five rebounds in the first half.

Hooker scored 10 points in the first half, but Georgia Tech dominated the boards with a 21-6 rebounding edge and the rest of the Owls combined to shoot 6 of 22 shots the Yellowjackets built a 49-23 lead by intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Kennesaw State: The Owls aren’t a particularly smallish squad, but they had no answers Friday inside the paint, where they were outscored 50-14.

Georgia Tech: Head coach Josh Pastner has to be happy with the way the Yellow Jackets passed the ball, as they banked 29 assists, the most in a game since he was hired as head coach in 2016. Michael Devoe led the way with six dimes, and Wright had a career-high five.

UP NEXT

Kennesaw State: The Owls will finish non-conference action at Yale on Wednesday, and begin Atlantic Sun play Jan. 5 at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Georgia Tech: The Jackets will play host to South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday in their final non-conference game before beginning ACC play Jan. 5 against Wake Forest.

