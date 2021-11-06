Guggenheim’s 1-yard plunge capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive that produced a 21-14 lead with 6:10 left.
The game was close with Nicholls getting 367 yards and McNeese 352. The Colonels lost the turnover battle 3-1. However, the Cowboys (3-5, 2-3) had 13 penalties for 179 yards.
A last-minute field goal clinched the win and entering their final drive, the Cowboys had more penalty yards than either the running game or passing game, until a late scramble.
