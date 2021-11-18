Guggenheim, a freshman, carried 29 times and averaged 9.2 yards per carry. Konen Granier threw for 182 yards and a touchdown.
Reigning Walter Peyton Award winner Cole Kelley threw for 385 yards with three touchdowns for the Lions (8-3, 6-2) and scored untouched from the 1-yard line as Southeastern Louisiana rallied from a 17-point deficit to pull within 45-42.
After Kelley’s rushing TD with 3:17 remaining, the Lions stacked the line of scrimmage with nine defenders but Guggenheim still plowed through for first-down runs of 9 and 11 yards as Nicholls drained all but 32 seconds off the clock.
Kelley hit Austin Mitchell with a 34-yard pass down the sideline to the 31 with 25 seconds left, but the Colonels defense stiffened and a 44-yard field goal attempt sailed wide, allowing Nicholls (6-5, 5-3) to kneel for the final five seconds to secure a fifth-straight winning season.
The teams traded touchdown for touchdown early but the game hinged on a lone turnover — a SELA fumble on a kickoff return — that allowed Nicholls to score 17 points in the third quarter.
The Lions now must wait to see if they earn an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs.
Kelley has passed for a nation-leading 4,382 yards
