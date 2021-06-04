Trevor Delaite (12-1), the ASUN pitcher of the year, set a program record with his 12th win. He allowed eight hits and four runs, while striking out five in 7 2/3 innings.
Trey McDyre added two RBIs and Gray Betts went 2 for 4 with two doubles for Liberty. Aaron Anderson and Cam Locklear also had two hits apiece.
Peter Matt collected three RBIs, while going 4 for 5 for Duke (32-21), which had its 12-game winning streak snapped. Starter Jack Carey (4-3) allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.
