That left the Cardinals plenty of time to score and they were marching, going 59 yards in 14 plays with a first down on Nicholl’s 26 when Sully Laiche blew through the protection to sack Jon Copeland. The Cardinals had time for just one more play after Laiche’s 31st career sack. UIW came up short as Copeland completed a pass to Brady Rogers at the 14 as time expired.