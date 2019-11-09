Gums carried 22 times for 104 yards. Fourcade was 17 of 23 for 294 yards.
Bailey Zappe completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown for Houston Baptist.
The Colonels climb into a first-place tie with Central Arkansas, Southeast Louisiana and Sam Houston State. The key result to create the logjam was SE Louisiana’s 34-0 victory over Central Arkansas, which had been in sole possession of first place.
