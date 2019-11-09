THIBODAUX, La. — Julien Gums ran for three touchdowns and Chase Fourcade passed for two in Nicholls State’s 48-27 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday.

Fourcade hit David Robinson Jr. with a 38-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the second quarter and the Colonels (6-4, 5-2 Southland) took a 27-20 halftime lead. Nicholls added two touchdowns in the third quarter for a 41-20 lead and the Huskies (4-6, 1-5) were unable to rally.