GREENVILLE, S.C. — Noah Gurley had 19 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins easily defeated VMI 96-62 on Saturday. Clay Mounce and Mike Bothwell added 13 points apiece for the Paladins. Matt Rafferty and Tre Clark chipped in 12 points each. Rafferty also had 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Paladins.

Bubba Parham had 16 points for the Keydets (7-19, 1-13 Southern Conference), who have now lost seven straight games. Sarju Patel added seven rebounds.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Furman defeated VMI 89-57 on Jan. 10. Furman (22-5, 11-4) will pursue its seventh straight victory next Saturday when the team hosts Wofford. VMI matches up against East Tennessee State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.