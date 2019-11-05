Alex Hunter had 13 points for Furman. Clay Mounce added 11 points and nine rebounds and Jalen Slawson also had nine rebounds for the Paladins.

Perez scored 19 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Ludovic Dufeal added 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Furman faces Loyola of Chicago at home on Friday. Gardner-Webb plays Western Carolina on the road on Saturday.

