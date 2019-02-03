UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Megan Gustafson had 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for her 20th double-double this season, and 75th of career, and No. 13 Iowa beat Penn State 81-61 on Sunday.

Gustafson was named the Big Ten player of the week on Monday for the ninth time this season, tying the conference record for weekly awards in a career with 19. She was 13 of 18 from the field against Penn State.

Makenzie Meyer added 18 points for Iowa (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten), which is off to its best start in conference play since the 2014-15 team made a trip to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. Hannah Stewart grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who have won six of their last seven Big Ten games.

Teniya Page scored 17 points and became the sixth player in program history to reach the 2,000-point plateau for Penn State (10-11, 3-7). Alisia Smith added 15 points and Amari Carter chipped in with 10.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.