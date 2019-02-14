IOWA CITY, Iowa — Megan Gustafson scored 27 points and added 17 rebounds to become the Big Ten Conference’s all-time leader in double-doubles on Thursday night while leading No. 14 Iowa to an 88-66 win over Illinois.

Gustafson, who was 9-of-11 shooting from the field and the foul line, had her 78th career double-double to break a tie with former Ohio State standout Janel Lavender.

Kathleen Doyle added 12 points and Makenzie Meyer 10 for the Hawkeyes (20-5, 11-3), who won for the ninth time in 10 games, including four straight, and reached 20 wins for the 10 time in the last 12 seasons. They are also 13-0 at home this season.

Alex Wittinger scored 15 points for the Illini (10-15, 2-12), who lost the first meeting 94-75.

Cierra Rice opened the game with two 3-pointers for Illinois but Iowa scored the next eight and never again trailed. The Hawkeyes were up eight after one quarter and 12 at halftime, 46-34.

Doyle scored six straight points and Gustafson the last four in a 10-0 run that pushed the Iowa lead to 56-36 midway through the third quarter. Gustafson had 11 points in the period.

The Hawkeyes shot 55 percent, the 10th straight game they made at least half their shots.

