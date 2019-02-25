Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts to steal the ball from Nebraska’s Sam Haiby, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Megan Gustafson scored 29 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds to lead No. 12 Iowa to a 74-58 win over Nebraska on Monday night.

Gustafson now has scored 20 or more in 25 of Iowa’s 28 contests. The 6-foot-3 senior center finished shooting 13 of 19 from the field. Her 70.4 percent shooting percentage leads the nation.

Iowa (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) led 35-26 at intermission before the Cornhuskers emerged from the break with a 17-8 run to knot it at 43-all on Maddie Simon’s layup with 2:30 left in the third. The Hawkeyes countered with a 19-9 run and led by double digits the rest of the way after Hanna Stewart’s jumper with 5:39 remaining. Stewart finished with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska (13-15, 8-9) with 12 points and Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek each scored 10.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.