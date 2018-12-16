IOWA CITY, Iowa — Megan Gustafson scored 28 points with 12 rebounds for her 64th career double-double and ninth this season to lead No. 16 Iowa to an 83-57 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Gustafson was 11-of-14 shooting. Kathleen Doyle added 13 points and seven assists while Tania Davis and Hannah Stewart scored 10 points each for the Hawkeyes (8-2), who won their fourth straight and improved to 6-0 at home. Iowa shot 53 percent, made half of their 14 3-point shots and dominated points in the paint 44-24.

Karli Rucker scored 13 points and Cynthia Wolf added 11 points for the Panthers (5-4), playing without preseason all-conference forward Megan Maahs, UNI’s leading rebounder who was lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in the Panthers’ previous game.

Iowa led 35-24 after closing the half on an 11-0 run then outscored the Panthers 26-11 in the third quarter. The lead reached 34 in the final quarter.

