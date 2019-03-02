Virginia guards Kyle Guy (5), Ty Jerome (11) and Kihei Clark (0) celebrates a teammates 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 2, 2019. Virginia defeated Pittsburgh 73-49. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy scored 17 points and No. 2 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 73-49 on Saturday, handing the Panthers their 12th straight loss.

Ty Jerome added 13 points and De’Andre Hunter had 12 for the Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who maintained at least a share of the lead in the ACC pending North Carolina’s game at Clemson later Saturday.

Jered Wilson-Frame scored 15 points and Au’diese Toney had 12 for Pittsburgh (12-17, 2-14). The loss was the 23rd in a row on the road for the Panthers, and their 20th consecutive in ACC road games.

NO. 3 DUKE 87, MIAMI 57

DURHAM, N.C. — RJ Barrett had 19 points and 10 rebounds, fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added 19 points and Duke routed Miami.

With national player of the year candidate Zion Williamson sidelined for a third straight game with a mild right knee sprain, the Blue Devils (25-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and shot 57 percent from the field. They bounced back from a five-point loss at No. 20 Virginia Tech — their second loss in three games.

Duke pushed its lead into the 20s to stay by outscoring Miami 36-11 over the final 12-plus minutes of the first half.

Anthony Lawrence and Ebuka Izundu scored 15 points each for the Hurricanes (12-16, 4-12).

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 71, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 52

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Bone scored a career-high 27 points and Tennessee beat Kentucky to maintain its home-court dominance and snap the Wildcats’ four-game winning streak.

Tennessee (26-3, 14-2) earned its 25th straight home victory to remain tied for first place in the Southeastern Conference with No. 13 LSU — the Tigers beat Alabama 74-69 earlier in the day. The Volunteers haven’t lost a home game since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

The Vols also beat Kentucky (24-5, 13-3) at home for a fourth straight year to delight a sellout crowd in the first regular-season matchup of top-10 teams at Thompson-Boling Arena since the facility’s 1987 opening.

PJ Washington scored 13 points but was the lone Kentucky player in double figures as the Wildcats lost for just the second time in 16 games.

INDIANA 63, NO. 6 MICHIGAN STATE 62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points, helping Indiana knock off Michigan State for the second time this season.

Devonte Green added 13 points as Indiana (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) earned its second straight win against a ranked opponent. The Hoosiers beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-73 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Indiana trailed 62-60 before Juwan Morgan made a layup with 1:46 left while being fouled by Xavier Tillman. Morgan then converted the three-point play to give the Hoosiers their first lead since the game’s opening bucket.

Cassius Winston had 20 points and 11 assists for Michigan State (23-6, 14-4), which led by as many 12 in the first half.

CENTRAL FLORIDA 69, NO. 8 HOUSTON 64

HOUSTON — Collin Smith scored 21 points, leading Central Florida to the win at Houston.

The Knights (22-6, 12-4 American Athletic) outscored the Cougars 41-31 in the second half to snap a seven-game losing streak against ranked opponents. They also stopped Houston’s 33-game home winning streak, which was the longest in the nation.

The Cougars (27-2, 14-2) lost for the first time since Jan. 9 at Temple. It was their first home loss since March 15, 2017.

Corey Davis Jr. led Houston with 19 points, and reserve DeJon Jarreau finished with 15.

NO. 11 TEXAS TECH 81, TCU 66

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jarrett Culver and Davide Moretti each had 15 points, and Texas Tech won its seventh game in row.

Tariq Owens had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders (24-5, 12-4 Big 12), who took control with a 24-5 run in the first half and withstood TCU (18-11, 6-10) scoring the first 10 points after halftime.

JD Miller had 18 points to lead TCU, while Alex Robinson had 17 and Kouat Noi 15.

NO. 13 LSU 74, ALABAMA 69

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Skylar Mays scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Javonte Smart had 19, leading LSU to the road win.

The Tigers (24-5, 14-2 Southeastern Conference) trailed by six points midway through the second half before taking over to maintain a share of the league lead.

LSU took a 64-59 lead on a layup by Mays with 3:19 left. Alabama (17-12, 8-8) cut it to one but then Riley Norris’ pass was intercepted by Tremont Waters to set up a big finish at the other end. Waters, who missed the past two games with an undisclosed illness, bounced the ball off the backboard and a trailing Mays caught it for a dunk.

John Petty made five 3-pointers and led Alabama with 23 points.

NO. 14 PURDUE 86, OHIO STATE 51

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards scored 25 points and Purdue took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

Matt Haarms had 12 points and Aaron Wheeler added 10 for the Boilermakers (22-7, 15-3). It was the final home game for senior starters Ryan Cline and Grady Eifert, who each scored eight points.

Jaedon LeDee led Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) with 16 points. Justin Ahrens was scoreless after netting 29 points in his previous game.

NO. 15 KANSAS 72, OKLAHOMA STATE 67

STILLWATER, Okla. — Dedric Lawson scored 20 points and tied a season high with 15 rebounds, powering Kansas to the road win.

Lawson also had three steals in his 18th double-double of the season. Quentin Grimes added 17 points for Kansas (22-7, 11-5 Big 12), which has won five of its last six games.

Cam McGriff had 19 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-19, 3-13) before fouling out with 1:38 remaining. Curtis Jones finished with 19 points and five rebounds.

The Cowboys, who led most of the way, have lost three in a row and eight of nine.

NO. 18 FLORIDA STATE 78, N.C. STATE 73

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Reserve Mfiondu Kabengele scored 16 points and Trent Forrest had 13, leading Florida State to the victory.

Forrest was quiet early but finished 5 of 10 from the floor with six rebounds and three assists for the Seminoles (23-6, 11-5).

D.J. Funderburk fouled out with 1:09 left, scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds for NC State (20-9, 8-8).

Kabengele shot 7 of 8 from the line while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

NO. 19 WISCONSIN 61, PENN STATE 57

MADISON, Wis. — Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, helping Wisconsin edge Penn State.

Pritzl, a reserve for Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten), also went 3 for 4 at the line. His only miss was a free-throw attempt with less than 2 seconds remaining.

Penn State (12-17, 5-13) was held without a field goal for the final eight minutes of the game and scored just five points from the line over that stretch.

Lamar Stevens led Penn State with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

RUTGERS 86, NO. 22 IOWA 72

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ron Harper Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, and Rutgers rolled to the win in Iowa’s home finale.

Issa Thiam had 13 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-11 Big Ten), who exacted revenge on Iowa after the Hawkeyes used a buzzer beater to beat them in Piscataway two weeks ago.

Iowa played without coach Fran McCaffery, who was suspended by the school for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday’s loss at Ohio State.

Senior Nicholas Baer scored a season-high 17 points and Tyler Cook had 16 for Iowa (21-8, 10-8).

NO. 24 WOFFORD 85, SAMFORD 64

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fletcher Magee made eight 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 36 points, leading Wofford to the victory.

The Terriers (26-4, 18-0) closed out an unbeaten Southern Conference schedule. They have won 17 in a row heading into the conference tournament.

Samford (16-15, 6-12) lost its fourth straight game.

Magee went 13 for 22 from the field, including 8 of 14 from beyond the arc. He also had four assists and three steals.

Josh Sharkey and Robert Allen had 16 points apiece for Samford.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.