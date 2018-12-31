Virginia’s guard Kyle Guy (5) is caught between three Marshall defenders in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Charlottesville, Va. (Zack Wajsgras/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points and No. 4 Virginia beat Marshall 100-64 on Monday, giving Tony Bennett his 300th career coaching victory.

Guy also grabbed a career-best eight rebounds while Ty Jerome and Jay Huff added 14 points each for the Cavaliers (12-0). Virginia led 50-25 at halftime, then scored the first 10 points after the break, with Guy scoring eight of them, to remove any possible suspense.

Jon Elmore scored 14 points but missed 14 of 17 shots for Marshall (7-6). The Thundering Herd shot 35.1 percent (20 of 57) overall but became just the second team to score as many as 60 points against Virginia, which leads the nation by allowing just 50.3 points per game. Maryland was the other in a 76-71 loss on Nov. 28.

The victory kept alive Virginia’s best start to a season since the 2014-15 team won its first 19 games.

BIG PICTURE

Marshall: The Herd came in averaging 82 points and with its top two scorers (Elmore, 19.6 ppg) and C.J. Burks (18 ppg) accounting for almost half of them. But Elmore was 0 for 6 with two free throws and four turnovers in the first half, and Burks was 2 for 5 with four points and a technical foul. Burks finished 4 for 11 with 11 points.

Virginia: Bennett has been going to his bench earlier than usual in recent games, possibly trying to incorporate more than seven players in the normal rotation with ACC play looming. Huff, a fan favorite, got nearly seven minutes of playing time in the opening half and had four points, two rebounds and an assist. Huff is gifted offensively but lacking on the defensive end despite being a very agile 7-footer with an enormous wingspan.

UP NEXT

Marshall: The Thundering Herd stay in Virginia for a game at Old Dominion on Thursday night.

Virginia: The Cavaliers remain at home for their ACC opener on Saturday against No. 9. Florida State.

