SAVVY SENIORS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 40 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.EXCELLENT ED: Across 25 appearances this season, La Salle’s Ed Croswell has shot 59.5 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: George Washington is 0-8 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 62.

COLD SPELL: La Salle has lost its last five road games, scoring 65.4 points, while allowing 74.6 per game.

LOOSENING UP: George Washington’s offense has turned the ball over 12.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 16.8 turnovers over its last five games.

