Tray Maddox Jr. had 21 points for the Titans (6-8, 5-8). Josh Hall added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. had 15 points. Tory San Antonio had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.