Haener, a transfer from Washington, threw all his TD passes in the second quarter and by intermission had 299 passing yards.
Haener threw a short crossing route to Jalen Cropper who weaved and outraced the defense for an 86-yard score to make it 28-0 just before halftime.
Fresno State struck first with 2:52 left in the first quarter when defensive end Arron Mosby sacked quarterback Zac Zergiotis, forced a fumble then ran it back 31 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Zergiotis threw for 61 yards.
The Huskies (0-1) made their first-ever trip to Fresno, California. The contest marked their first game since Nov. 30, 2019. The team’s last win occurred Oct. 26, 2019 when it beat UMass 56-35.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25