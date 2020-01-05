South Dakota shot 52% in first half and led 38-31. The Pioneers (4-13, 0-3) battled back to get within two points twice late in the second half, but never took the lead.
Sophomore Jase Townsend had 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds for Denver. Ade Murphy contributed 19 points, seven boards and five assists, while Robert Jones scored 15.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.