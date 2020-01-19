VERMILLION, S.D. — Tyler Hagedorn scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and all five South Dakota starters scored in double figures in a 99-84 victory over South Dakota State on Sunday.

Hagedorn hit all four of this 3-point tries for the Coyotes (12-8, 3-3 Summit League), who knocked the Jackrabbits (14-8, 5-2) out of first place. Triston Simpson scored 21 on 8-of-9 shooting, while Stanley Umude had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Tyler Peterson hit 8 of 12 shots and finished with 18 points, while Cody Kelley scored 13.