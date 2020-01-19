South Dakota led 52-38 at halftime after shooting a blistering 69% from the floor. The Coyotes shot 64% for the game, 60% from distance (9 of 15) and made 14 of 18 free throws.
Sophomore Matt Dentlinger paced the Jackrabbits with 26 points on 13-of-18 shooting with seven assists. He missed his only free throw. Alex Arians added 16 points, while David Wingett scored 13.
South Dakota State shot 53% overall, 54% from 3-point range (13 of 24) and made 7 of 9 foul shots (78%).
