MOSCOW, Idaho — Mitch Hahn had a season-high 21 points, Matt Pile had a double-double and Omaha held off Idaho 89-80 on Saturday.

KJ Robinson, who had 12 points, knocked down three straight 3-pointers as the Mavericks (4-7) doubled their lead to 63-45 midway through the second half. The Vandals (3-7) trailed by 10 with 2½ minutes to play and got within five several times in the final minute, but Omaha went 8 for 8 from the foul line in the last 53 seconds.

JT Gibson had 15 points and Pile and Ayo Akinwole scored 13 with Pile grabbing 11 rebounds.

Trevon Allen led Idaho with 15 points and eight rebounds. Marquell Fraser and Geno West scored 14 apiece.

The game was even until Robinson knocked down his treys. Idaho had 18 turnovers and the Mavericks, who had seven, turned the miscues into 22 points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.