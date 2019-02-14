OMAHA, Neb. — Mitch Hahn drove toward the baseline, pulled up and hit a fadeaway jumper from the corner at the buzzer Thursday night to give Nebraska-Omaha an 85-84 upset of South Dakota State, the two-time defending Summit League champs.

Hahn finished with a team-high 22 points and Zach Jackson had 17 points and six rebounds for Nebraska Omaha (15-9, 9-2 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. KJ Robinson added 17 points. Matt Pile had 17 points and nine rebounds for the hosts.

JT Gibson, whose 14 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Mavericks, scored only 7 points (0 of 13).

The Mavericks were in trouble after the first half, heading into halftime trailing 43-30 and trailed by 16 points early in the second half. But the home team behind a season-high 55 second half points.

David Jenkins Jr. had 34 points for the Jackrabbits (20-7, 10-2), whose nine-game win streak ended with the loss. Mike Daum added 29 points and 12 rebounds. Skyler Flatten had 10 points.

The Mavericks evened the season series against the Jackrabbits with the win. South Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 83-73 on Jan. 26. Nebraska Omaha matches up against Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Saturday. South Dakota State takes on North Dakota State on the road on Saturday.

