Chandler Vaudrin scored 14 points and dished six assists for Winthrop (23-10) and Josh Ferguson added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Winthrop faces the winner of the semifinal between fifth-seeded Hampton and league-champion Radford.
Jaheam Cornwall tied a career high with 24 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-16). Eric Jamison Jr. added 14 points. Christian Turner had 12 points.
